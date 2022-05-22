IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

Trump allies Thomas Barrack and Steve Wynn in legal trouble

01:45

Prosecutors are accusing Trump ally Thomas Barrack of seeking money from the UAE for investments while lobbying for them. Casino mogul Steve Wynn also faces accusations from the Department of Justice for lobbying Trump on behalf of China. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin reports the latest on their legal woes.May 22, 2022

