Tom Nichols on keeping the anti-Trump coalition together

A nationwide effort by state Republicans to secure control of legislatures ahead of the 2022 midterms could allow the GOP, and Donald Trump, to win an election even without winning a majority of votes. But there remains a broad coalition of voters who are opposed to Trump and still in favor of small-d democracy. What’s the best way to keep that coalition together, when there remains so much that all sides disagree on? NBC’s Mehdi Hasan spoke to ex-Republican Tom Nichols about the challenges of keeping the anti-Trump coalition intact.Dec. 6, 2021