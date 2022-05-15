IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DOJ investigates Buffalo shooting as a hate crime

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    Thousands mourn veteran Al Jazeera journalist’s death in the West Bank

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Finland & Sweden look to join NATO

    08:19

  • Lawmakers under fire for inflation inaction

    09:10

  • Gunman Kills 10 in Buffalo, NY in “Racially Motivated Hate Crime”

    06:57

  • After a Big Week in DC, Trump Loyalists Feel the Squeeze

    08:20

  • The apparent overturn of Roe is just the beginning of conservatives’ war on privacy rights

    06:29

  • Did conservative Supreme Court justices lie to Congress on their views of Roe v. Wade?

    01:48

  • Rep. Nanette Barragán on leaked SCOTUS draft opinion and the midterms: “It definitely raises the stakes.”

    11:18

  • Biden changes tone calling MAGA the most "extreme political movement in history"

    08:46

  • Canadian officials: Americans seeking access to abortion are welcome

    01:19

  • Leaked Supreme Court draft sparks new fears

    01:45

  • Oath Keepers tried to phone Trump on January 6th

    05:44

  • The Story of Mississippi’s last Abortion Clinic

    01:34

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell talks how the leaked Supreme Court opinion will impact the midterms

    06:01

  •  How Far Is the U.S. Going To Share Info With Ukraine?

    08:05

  • Donald Trump’s bid to lift a contempt charge is denied by New York judge

    00:52

  • Meet the far right mastermind behind the GOP’s moral panics

    07:22

  • As the January 6th Committee gears up for public hearings, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discusses new revelations

    07:12

  • Republicans seek to install partisan conspiracy theorists in state offices before the 2024 election

    09:15

Ayman Mohyeldin

Thousands mourn veteran Al Jazeera journalist’s death in the West Bank

02:06

Thousands of people gathered in East Jerusalem yesterday to mourn the loss of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Shireen was shot dead this past week while covering an Israeli military raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Her killing sparked a wave of outrage throughout both Palestinian territories and internationally. However, that initial furor has given way to a far more intense, impassioned outcry after recent displays of blatant and surreal disrespect for Shireen, her memory, and those who loved her.May 15, 2022

  • DOJ investigates Buffalo shooting as a hate crime

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    Thousands mourn veteran Al Jazeera journalist’s death in the West Bank

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Finland & Sweden look to join NATO

    08:19

  • Lawmakers under fire for inflation inaction

    09:10

  • Gunman Kills 10 in Buffalo, NY in “Racially Motivated Hate Crime”

    06:57

  • After a Big Week in DC, Trump Loyalists Feel the Squeeze

    08:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All