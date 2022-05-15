Thousands mourn veteran Al Jazeera journalist’s death in the West Bank

Thousands of people gathered in East Jerusalem yesterday to mourn the loss of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Shireen was shot dead this past week while covering an Israeli military raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Her killing sparked a wave of outrage throughout both Palestinian territories and internationally. However, that initial furor has given way to a far more intense, impassioned outcry after recent displays of blatant and surreal disrespect for Shireen, her memory, and those who loved her.May 15, 2022