    The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

Ayman Mohyeldin

The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

The capture of the NYC subway shooting suspect, after a 31-hour manhunt, was undeniably great news for New Yorkers. But the ordeal cracked open some ugly truths about New York law enforcement. @AymanM argues there are better ways for the city to spend the $11 billion NYPD budget: “maybe we don't need more cops, we just need better training, and radios that work.”April 17, 2022

    The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

