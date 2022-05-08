IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Oath Keepers tried to phone Trump on January 6th

    The Story of Mississippi’s last Abortion Clinic

    Rep. Debbie Dingell talks how the leaked Supreme Court opinion will impact the midterms

  •  How Far Is the U.S. Going To Share Info With Ukraine?

  • Donald Trump’s bid to lift a contempt charge is denied by New York judge

  • Meet the far right mastermind behind the GOP’s moral panics

  • As the January 6th Committee gears up for public hearings, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discusses new revelations

  • Republicans seek to install partisan conspiracy theorists in state offices before the 2024 election

  • Obama warns that “people are dying because of misinformation,” but is his warning coming too late?

  • Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s political future doomed?

  • Is the Florida GOP a DeSantis cult-of-personality?

  • Republicans escalate vicious attacks on LGBTQ students and teachers

  • Election Admin. Expert: “Election officials are the guardians of our democracy.”

  • Republic Senator blocks conversations about race, but praises Jackie Robinson

  • Aide to jailed Russian opposition leader discusses danger facing Putin’s rivals

  • Ukrainian journalist: What’s happening to Ukraine has happened “so many times before.”

  • President Biden set to announce 5 new federal judicial nominees

  • Jared Kushner secures $2B payday from Saudi Arabia, months after leaving White House

  • The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

  • Women Prepare for a Post-Roe America

Ayman Mohyeldin

The Story of Mississippi’s last Abortion Clinic

‘The Pink House’ is the only abortion clinic left in Mississippi, and it’s become a lifeline in the South. But after the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on “Roe V. Wade,” the clinic’s director is preparing for a move to New Mexico. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin shares a story from the clinic showcasing the human toll of an abortion ban.May 8, 2022

