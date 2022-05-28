IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre

18:54

America is still processing the horrifying mass shooting in Uvalde. But in the days since, we’ve also had to process the conflicting information and shifting timelines provided by authorities that’s posed more questions than answers. So what do we tell the families of these children, their teachers and a nation struggling to understand what happened? Politics reporter Akela Lacy and policy analyst Samuel Sinyangwe join Ayman to discuss.May 28, 2022

