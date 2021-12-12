The problem with how we’re preparing students for active shooters

Students across the country who survive massacres, like Sandy Hook and Parkland, are left with a myriad of mental health problems. Before the pandemic, 95-percent of American schools practiced some form of lockdown or active shooting drills. Research has shown these drills can have a severe impact on students' mental health, including increasing feelings of stress, anxiety and depression. NBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Doctor David Schonfeld, Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, and Sari Kaufman, volunteer for the gun violence prevention group, Students Demand Action, and a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, about whether the school safety strategy actually doing more harm than good.Dec. 12, 2021