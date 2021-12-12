IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New Adele album brings tears to ‘Sad Girl Autumn’

    09:18

  • What the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict means for the future of White Vigilantism

    09:28

  • John Leguizamo on Rittenhouse verdict and new comic book series, which explores the structural racism built into the American criminal justice system

    07:32

  • Rep. Maloney: “Rejecting violence shouldn’t be a partisan issue”

    07:22

  • American journalist Danny Fenster back in U.S. after 6 month imprisonment in Myanmar

    00:59

  • Guns or butter: Sen. Manchin continues to count pennies in the wrong places

    04:15

  • Netflix’s “Gentefied” co-creators on the fight Latino representation in Hollywood

    08:51

  • The commodification of celebrities

    09:29

  • Self-defense or white vigilantism?

    02:52

  • Why Trump and his allies can’t be allowed to run out the clock on the January 6 investigation

    04:00

  • Kal Penn on breaking barriers in Hollywood and Washington

    08:50

  • Huma Abedin on power, politics, and the lessons of 2016

    08:30

  • GA Secretary of State called out over attempts to compare Trump, Stacey Abrams

    10:24

  • The Republican Party’s consequence-free existence

    04:39

  • With passage of infrastructure bill, fate of social spending bill is uncertain

    10:44

  • In an election of firsts, NYC elects first ever Muslim woman council member

    05:51

  • SCOTUS to hear monumental abortion rights case

    08:58

  • Susie Essman on what her "Curb Your Enthusiasm" character would say to politicians

    07:44

  • When is a baseball game more than a baseball game?

    03:56

  • Facebook rebrands under new company name

    02:38

Ayman Mohyeldin

The problem with how we’re preparing students for active shooters

08:59

Students across the country who survive massacres, like Sandy Hook and Parkland, are left with a myriad of mental health problems. Before the pandemic, 95-percent of American schools practiced some form of lockdown or active shooting drills. Research has shown these drills can have a severe impact on students' mental health, including increasing feelings of stress, anxiety and depression. NBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Doctor David Schonfeld, Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, and Sari Kaufman, volunteer for the gun violence prevention group, Students Demand Action, and a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, about whether the school safety strategy actually doing more harm than good.Dec. 12, 2021

