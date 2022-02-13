The NFL faces an image problem ahead of Super Bowl 56
The NFL and Jay-Z have partnered to improve the league’s social justice, but are they prioritizing the halftime show instead of the league’s racial issues? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down a hectic week in sports with Molly Jong-Fast, Alonzo Bodden, and Andrew Beaton.Feb. 13, 2022
