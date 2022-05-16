IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

The mainstreaming of the "Great Replacement" theory

03:35

The Buffalo shooting suspect’s alleged manifesto repeatedly cited a racist idea called the "Great Replacement" theory. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin calls out the pundits and politicians who helped popularize these theories and bring them into the mainstream.May 16, 2022

