The latest increase in anti-LGBTQ legislation is taking a toll on queer youth

This week we witnessed more anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country, including Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law taking effect. So what kind of psychological toll do these attacks on the LGBTQ community take on queer youth? Seattle Children’s Gender Clinic Clinical Psychologist Matt Goldenberg tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that he is seeing an increase in calls about LGBTQ youth seeking better care.July 3, 2022