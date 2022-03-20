The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
09:04
Share this -
copied
Last week, President Biden publicly called Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" for the first time. Luis Moreno Ocampo, the International Criminal Court's founding chief prosecutor, joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to break down the process by which the ICC investigates alleged war crimes and human rights violations. March 20, 2022
Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”
12:44
Rep. Gerry Connolly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t think a diplomatic solution is at hand”
08:29
How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war
07:57
Now Playing
The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
09:04
UP NEXT
Putin’s war on Ukraine inflames Russophobia around the world
02:08
Lawmakers traveled to Poland to see firsthand the scope of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis