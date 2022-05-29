IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

The group of lawyers working to hold Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other election deniers accountable

04:43

One of the most important features of a healthy democracy is holding officials who do wrong accountable, and this week, there have been some interesting developments in outside efforts to punish Republicans who worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election. A group of lawyers known as "The 65 Project" is attempting to disbar Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other lawyers who worked to keep Trump in power after losing the election. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to group’s director, Michael Teter, about its efforts to hold election deniers accountable.May 29, 2022

