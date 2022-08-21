The GOP doubles down on anti-law enforcement rhetoric amid surging threats

This week, it was reported that Donald Trump's White House counsel was interviewed by the FBI in connection to the Mar-a-Lago search. All indications suggest investigators at the DOJ are accelerating their work. Seemingly as a result, the GOP has increased their attacks on federal law enforcement agents. This comes at a time when violent threats against government officials have surged. TX Congressman Joaquin Castro joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss all these developments.Aug. 21, 2022