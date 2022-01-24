The humanitarian situation in Syria is worsening by the day. As winter takes hold, many already displaced Syrians are struggling to stay warm and stay alive. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin took a look at the reality on the ground.Jan. 24, 2022
The forgotten people of Syria
