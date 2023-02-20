The fight for democracy in Wisconsin as seat opens in the state’s Supreme Court

- Now Playing
The fight for democracy in Wisconsin as seat opens in the state’s Supreme Court08:00
- UP NEXT
Rep. Melanie Stansbury: “The GOP is in total disarray.”08:51
Relief efforts continue in Syria as death tolls rise05:50
Syrians plead for help after earthquakes cause widespread devastation07:48
Chef José Andrés is cooking meals in Turkey for earthquake survivors06:35
Summer Lee blasts Oversight hearing, calls it a 'fundraising opportunity' for GOP08:33
“The Republicans are going to do everything they can to harm the [Biden] Admin."10:52
Gov. Phil Murphy talks National Governors Association, New Jersey, & GOP priorities12:10
State Attorneys General Panel on Police Reform, Election Integrity, Abortion10:44
House Republican Priorities Take Shape08:33
Biden sees big economic wins this week07:45
Tyre Nichols' killing reignites calls for federal police reform09:41
Vice President Harris speaks on 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade09:32
NM Secretary of State on the rise of political violence08:19
California’s extreme weather undeniably connected to climate change06:50
Trump’s troubles mount as special counsel ramps up investigation11:29
GOP distracts from unpopular agenda with culture war fantasies03:04
Democrats grow frustrated with White House response to Biden documents probe04:26
Freshman Rep. Daniel Goldman reflects on a chaotic first few days in office09:53
Rep. Lloyd Doggett blasts the House GOP’s marathon Speaker debacle11:18
- Now Playing
The fight for democracy in Wisconsin as seat opens in the state’s Supreme Court08:00
- UP NEXT
Rep. Melanie Stansbury: “The GOP is in total disarray.”08:51
Relief efforts continue in Syria as death tolls rise05:50
Syrians plead for help after earthquakes cause widespread devastation07:48
Chef José Andrés is cooking meals in Turkey for earthquake survivors06:35
Summer Lee blasts Oversight hearing, calls it a 'fundraising opportunity' for GOP08:33
Play All