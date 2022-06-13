The death of a January 6th rioter and what it can teach us about radicalization

The radicalization on display amid the violence of the January 6th insurrection left many wondering, what would compel someone to do that? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins, and the family of a woman who was radicalized online and met her death on the steps of the Capitol, about what her story can teach us about the pattern of radicalization, and how more Americans are becoming poisoned by lies, conspiracies, and distortions.June 13, 2022