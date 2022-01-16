The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic
The Australian Open tennis tournament kicks-off on Monday, and it's looking more and more likely that the top-ranked player in the men's draw, Novak Djokovic, will be missing from the court. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin highlighted the hypocrisy of the tennis ace, who has a history of calling on others to respect the rules while flouting them himself.Jan. 16, 2022
