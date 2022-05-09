IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The apparent overturn of Roe is just the beginning of conservatives’ war on privacy rights

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Did conservative Supreme Court justices lie to Congress on their views of Roe v. Wade?

    01:48

  • Rep. Nanette Barragán on leaked SCOTUS draft opinion and the midterms: “It definitely raises the stakes.”

    11:18

  • Biden changes tone calling MAGA the most "extreme political movement in history"

    08:46

  • Canadian officials: Americans seeking access to abortion are welcome

    01:19

  • Leaked Supreme Court draft sparks new fears

    01:45

  • Oath Keepers tried to phone Trump on January 6th

    05:44

  • The Story of Mississippi’s last Abortion Clinic

    01:34

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell talks how the leaked Supreme Court opinion will impact the midterms

    06:01

  •  How Far Is the U.S. Going To Share Info With Ukraine?

    08:05

  • Donald Trump’s bid to lift a contempt charge is denied by New York judge

    00:52

  • Meet the far right mastermind behind the GOP’s moral panics

    07:22

  • As the January 6th Committee gears up for public hearings, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discusses new revelations

    07:12

  • Republicans seek to install partisan conspiracy theorists in state offices before the 2024 election

    09:15

  • Obama warns that “people are dying because of misinformation,” but is his warning coming too late?

    08:14

  • Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s political future doomed?

    05:31

  • Is the Florida GOP a DeSantis cult-of-personality?

    07:50

  • Republicans escalate vicious attacks on LGBTQ students and teachers

    06:21

  • Election Admin. Expert: “Election officials are the guardians of our democracy.”

    07:11

  • Republic Senator blocks conversations about race, but praises Jackie Robinson

    02:11

Ayman Mohyeldin

The apparent overturn of Roe is just the beginning of conservatives’ war on privacy rights

06:29

Neil Rafferty, Democratic Representative for Alabama House District 54, recently delivered an impassioned speech defending LGBTQ youth in his home state. Rafferty joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss what he sees as a connection between Republican attacks on queer people and the news that the Supreme Court may be prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade and set women back some 50 years in terms of privacy rights. May 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The apparent overturn of Roe is just the beginning of conservatives’ war on privacy rights

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Did conservative Supreme Court justices lie to Congress on their views of Roe v. Wade?

    01:48

  • Rep. Nanette Barragán on leaked SCOTUS draft opinion and the midterms: “It definitely raises the stakes.”

    11:18

  • Biden changes tone calling MAGA the most "extreme political movement in history"

    08:46

  • Canadian officials: Americans seeking access to abortion are welcome

    01:19

  • Leaked Supreme Court draft sparks new fears

    01:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All