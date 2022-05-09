The apparent overturn of Roe is just the beginning of conservatives’ war on privacy rights

Neil Rafferty, Democratic Representative for Alabama House District 54, recently delivered an impassioned speech defending LGBTQ youth in his home state. Rafferty joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss what he sees as a connection between Republican attacks on queer people and the news that the Supreme Court may be prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade and set women back some 50 years in terms of privacy rights. May 9, 2022