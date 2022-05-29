IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The American Exceptionalism of Gun Massacres

    03:40
Ayman Mohyeldin

The American Exceptionalism of Gun Massacres

03:40

This week, in the aftermath of the carnage at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Senator Ted Cruz was pressed by reporters on why mass shootings have become such a uniquely American horror. Cruz had no answer. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down what led this type of violence to be such a terrible aspect of “American exceptionalism.”May 29, 2022

    The American Exceptionalism of Gun Massacres

    03:40
