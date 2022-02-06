The 2022 Beijing Olympics will be the first games to use almost 100% artificial snow
The Beijing Olympics kicked off this week, and in an Olympic first, the games will feature virtually 100% fake snow. The monumental project turned out to be an ecological disaster as China diverted water from a critical reservoir that supplied the capital and flooded a dried riverbed. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin pointed out if having actual snow on the ground is not a requirement, then why not just hold the next Winter Games in the deserts of Saudi Arabia?Feb. 6, 2022
