The 10 most consequential days of the Obama presidency

It was in June 2015 when then-President Obama dealt with the 10 most consequential days of his term with the aftermath of the Charleston shooting and Supreme Court’s decisions leaving the Affordable Care Act and marriage equality in the balance. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Cody Keenan, former Obama chief speechwriter, on his new book detailing how Obama dealt with this unprecedented period in U.S. history.Oct. 10, 2022

