IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Whatever happened to the Republicans being the “big tent” party?

    12:44
  • Now Playing

    Texas Democrat on the hypocrisy of state GOP election officials

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    As Russia-Ukraine crisis remains on a knife edge, leaders weigh last ditch efforts at diplomacy

    08:33

  • Text messages provide detailed record of Jan. 6 events

    06:38

  • Secretary Katie Hobbs: “We are in peril if we have people in these offices who aren’t focused on the process but rather the outcome.”

    06:13

  • Con artists take over our TV screens

    09:42

  • The ice fishing to prostitution pipeline

    01:23

  • Sandy Hook mother discusses landmark $73 million dollar settlement

    06:24

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: Trump is “a walking national security liability.”

    04:16

  • The NFL faces an image problem ahead of Super Bowl 56

    08:51

  • Explaining the reasons for those rising prices of Super Bowl snacks and Valentine’s Day gifts

    02:24

  • ‘Critical Race Theory’ Painting Captures Global Attention Amid Black History Month

    04:59

  • Sports bring people together amid political unrest, no matter what country

    02:14

  • Republicans remain divided on how to talk about the January 6th insurrection and Trump’s legacy

    04:21

  • Republicans, right-wing media stoking flames of division in Canada

    03:20

  • Putin and Biden’s history playing into the Ukraine crisis

    08:05

  • ‘This is the right step’: New Jersey governor lifts school mask mandate

    05:33

  • Amir Locke Family Attorney: Minneapolis Police Department has a “credibility problem”

    07:01

  • Minneapolis police kill Amir Locke while serving “no-knock” warrant

    05:15

  • The 2022 Beijing Olympics will be the first games to use almost 100% artificial snow

    02:21

Ayman Mohyeldin

Texas Democrat on the hypocrisy of state GOP election officials

07:08

The controversial voting laws passed by Texas Republicans last year prohibit local election officials from encouraging vote by mail and make it a felony to send out mail-in ballot applications to people who did not request them. But that didn’t stop G.O.P. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick from sending a mass mailing to thousands of Republican voters across the state that encouraged them to vote by mail and included unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots. MSNBC’S Michael Steele spoke to Chris Hollins, the former elections chief in Harris County, Texas about the hypocrisy by the state G.O.P. and the ways new state law could affect voter access to the polls.Feb. 21, 2022

  • Whatever happened to the Republicans being the “big tent” party?

    12:44
  • Now Playing

    Texas Democrat on the hypocrisy of state GOP election officials

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    As Russia-Ukraine crisis remains on a knife edge, leaders weigh last ditch efforts at diplomacy

    08:33

  • Text messages provide detailed record of Jan. 6 events

    06:38

  • Secretary Katie Hobbs: “We are in peril if we have people in these offices who aren’t focused on the process but rather the outcome.”

    06:13

  • Con artists take over our TV screens

    09:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All