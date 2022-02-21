Texas Democrat on the hypocrisy of state GOP election officials

The controversial voting laws passed by Texas Republicans last year prohibit local election officials from encouraging vote by mail and make it a felony to send out mail-in ballot applications to people who did not request them. But that didn’t stop G.O.P. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick from sending a mass mailing to thousands of Republican voters across the state that encouraged them to vote by mail and included unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots. MSNBC’S Michael Steele spoke to Chris Hollins, the former elections chief in Harris County, Texas about the hypocrisy by the state G.O.P. and the ways new state law could affect voter access to the polls.Feb. 21, 2022