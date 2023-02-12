IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

Summer Lee blasts Oversight hearing, calls it a “fundraising opportunity” for GOP

08:33

Republican dysfunction was on full display this week at the House Oversight Committee hearing on Twitter’s handling of the 2020 Hunter Biden laptop saga. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to a member of that committee, Democratic Congresswoman Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, about the Republicans’ antics and how Democrats plan to fight back.Feb. 12, 2023

Play All