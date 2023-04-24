State Sen. Mallory McMorrow on how she’s turning Michigan into the “anti-Florida”

When the Michigan Senate sent a red flag bill to the desk of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, it became the latest example of the increasingly blue swing state morphing into what the bill’s author, Democratic state Senator Mallory McMorrow, likes to call “the anti-Florida.” MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin talks to McMorrow about how Democrats have racked up a series of impressive wins and what they’re setting their sights on next.April 24, 2023