    State Rep. Zooey Zephyr On Her Continued Fight For Trans Rights

Ayman Mohyeldin

State Rep. Zooey Zephyr On Her Continued Fight For Trans Rights

Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr’s censure by Republicans is the latest example of their moves across the country to silence lawmakers and ideas who they don’t agree with. Zephyr talks to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about the ban, the impact of anti-trans bills on her constituents and the inspiration to fight back. May 1, 2023

    State Rep. Zooey Zephyr On Her Continued Fight For Trans Rights

