Ayman Mohyeldin

State Attorneys General Panel on Police Reform, Election Integrity, Abortion

Three state attorneys general from across the country, Andrea Campbell of Massachusetts; Aaron Ford of Nevada; and Kwame Raoul of Illinois, join MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin for a conversation about police reform after the death of Tyre Nichols, who was brutally beaten by Memphis officers. They also discuss the GOP attacks on election integrity, abortion and the teaching of Black history in schools.Feb. 5, 2023

