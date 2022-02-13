Sports bring people together amid political unrest, no matter what country
02:14
Share this -
copied
After a New York Times article that framed the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations as a priority for African people over socio-political issues, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains how it’s time that America takes a look in the mirror when it comes to celebrating a sporting event amid political turmoil.Feb. 13, 2022
The NFL faces an image problem ahead of Super Bowl 56
08:51
Explaining the reasons for those rising prices of Super Bowl snacks and Valentine’s Day gifts
02:24
‘Critical Race Theory’ Painting Captures Global Attention Amid Black History Month
04:59
Now Playing
Sports bring people together amid political unrest, no matter what country
02:14
UP NEXT
Republicans remain divided on how to talk about the January 6th insurrection and Trump’s legacy
04:21
Republicans, right-wing media stoking flames of division in Canada