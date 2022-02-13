IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

Sports bring people together amid political unrest, no matter what country

02:14

After a New York Times article that framed the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations as a priority for African people over socio-political issues, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains how it’s time that America takes a look in the mirror when it comes to celebrating a sporting event amid political turmoil.Feb. 13, 2022

