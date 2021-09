A recent Wall Street Journal investigation exposed some glaring problems behind-the-scenes at Facebook. The report came as a group of civil rights and social justice organizations announced a boycott scheduled for later this year, urging users to log off the social media site. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin broke down the issue with his panel, Maz Jobrani, Francesca Fiorentini and Alex Kantrowitz.Sept. 26, 2021