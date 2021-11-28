Shock and relief after Arbery’s killers found guilty, but still work to be done

Three men were found guilty of felony murder and other crimes in the fatal 2020 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Although video of the incident painted a damning picture of what went down that day, the verdicts are still somewhat shocking – and even borderline miraculous. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to MSNBC Daily columnist Zach Stafford about the verdicts and the work that is still to be done. Nov. 28, 2021