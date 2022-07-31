IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • White House celebrates Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

    02:02

  • Mothers Against Greg Abbott’s viral ad a new messaging model?

    06:07
    Senator Hickenlooper Breaks Down How the Surprise IRA Compromise Came About

    08:26
    Democrats Finally Get Their Messaging Act Together

    05:38

  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney calls out gun manufacturers for not taking responsibility

    06:36

  • The threat future doctors face in a post-Roe America

    07:41

  • The media's role in the January 6th hearings

    09:56

  • Black Churches in Georgia take on the voting rights fight

    05:13

  • Reflecting on the January 6th Committee’s Latest Public Hearing

    08:59

  • John Bolton Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

    07:45

  • Russian missile strike in Ukraine kills 4-year-old girl

    06:10

  • Colorado Secretary of State refuses extradition of anyone traveling to her state for abortion care

    05:00

  • Saudi Arabia Embassy Spokesperson says Biden’s visit was good for the region

    07:28

  • Christian Nationalism Appears Ascendant in GOP Politics

    09:31

  • Religious leaders join legal fight against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

    01:25

  • President Biden holds controversial meeting with Saudi Crown Prince

    08:27

  • Fmr. Federal Judge: “The only thing we can do is expand the Supreme Court.”

    08:38

  • The fight to preserve American democracy

    06:54

  • Jason Kander’s battle with PTSD

    06:54

  • Longtime abortion-rights activist on the economic consequences of abortion bans

    07:34

Ayman Mohyeldin

Senator Hickenlooper Breaks Down How the Surprise IRA Compromise Came About

08:26

The White House and Senate Democrats had two pieces of legislation they wanted to pass before the midterms. One was the so-called CHIPS bill, which would provide funding for American-made semiconductors. The other was a re-negotiated, slimmed-down version of President Biden's Build Back Better proposal from last year. As MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains, thanks to some brilliant, backroom negotiating between Senators Manchin and Schumer – along with a little sleight of hand – it now appears Democrats will have their cake and eat it too. July 31, 2022

