Senator Hickenlooper Breaks Down How the Surprise IRA Compromise Came About

The White House and Senate Democrats had two pieces of legislation they wanted to pass before the midterms. One was the so-called CHIPS bill, which would provide funding for American-made semiconductors. The other was a re-negotiated, slimmed-down version of President Biden's Build Back Better proposal from last year. As MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains, thanks to some brilliant, backroom negotiating between Senators Manchin and Schumer – along with a little sleight of hand – it now appears Democrats will have their cake and eat it too. July 31, 2022