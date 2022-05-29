IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

Sen. Whitehouse on gun control and the power of the NRA

04:32

Hours after the Texas school massacre, Sen. Chris Murphy got on his hands and knees and begged his colleagues to take action on gun control. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) about the Senate's dismal record of inaction regarding the issue and the enormous power the NRA wields over the Republican Party. May 29, 2022

