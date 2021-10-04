Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) on Dem dysfunction after failure to pass infrastructure bills
This week House Democrats failed in their attempt to pass either of their top two legislative priorities: the bipartisan infrastructure bill or the larger Build Back Better act. MSNBC’S Ayman Mohyeldin asked Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith whether she trusts her colleagues Senators Manchin and Sinema. Smith replied: “absolutely I trust them and I believe both of them are negotiating in good faith.”Oct. 4, 2021