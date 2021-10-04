IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) on Dem dysfunction after failure to pass infrastructure bills

This week House Democrats failed in their attempt to pass either of their top two legislative priorities: the bipartisan infrastructure bill or the larger Build Back Better act. MSNBC’S Ayman Mohyeldin asked Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith whether she trusts her colleagues Senators Manchin and Sinema. Smith replied: “absolutely I trust them and I believe both of them are negotiating in good faith.”Oct. 4, 2021

