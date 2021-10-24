Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is feeling the heat after the resignation of members of her veterans advisory council

Arizona's Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema is under increasing pressure after five members of her veterans advisory council resigned in protest, accusing her of being “one of the principal obstacles to progress” because she refuses to back key provisions of President Biden’s agenda. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to David Lucier, one of the five veterans who left Sinema’s team, about the resignations and what this all means for the Build Back Better Act and Sinema's future.Oct. 24, 2021