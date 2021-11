This week, the eyes of the nation were transfixed on two courtrooms on other sides of the country. In Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of murdering two men during protests last summer, and in Georgia, three men face charges for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breakdowns the racist history of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law and the dangers of white vigilantismNov. 14, 2021