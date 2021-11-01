SCOTUS to hear monumental abortion rights case

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on Texas' near-total abortion ban, which flies in the face of almost fifty years of abortion-rights rulings. Unlike every other abortion restriction to come before the Court, the Texas law does not depend on state officials to enforce it -- anyone can file a private lawsuit against an abortion provider and seek a cash reward up to 10-thousand dollars. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Ian Millhiser, Jonathan Allen and former Congresswoman Donna Edwards about the Texas case and other high-profile arguments scheduled.Nov. 1, 2021