Saudi Arabia Embassy Spokesperson says Biden’s visit was good for the region

President Biden has returned to the U.S. after his first presidential trip to the Middle East. But he has has faced criticism for his trip which received zero concrete commitments from Saudi Arabia on oil production, and no significant progress toward an Israeli-Palestinian solution. So what did come out of his Middle Eastern meetings? Spokesperson for the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, Fahad Nazer, told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin why he thinks the trip was good for the region.  July 18, 2022

