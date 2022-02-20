Sandy Hook mother discusses landmark $73 million dollar settlement

This week, relatives of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre reached a landmark $73 million dollar settlement with gun maker Remington. It's the first time a gun manufacturer has faced serious repercussions after a mass shooting in the U.S. While federal law protects gun manufacturers from being held liable for mass shootings, the Sandy Hook families found a brilliant way around that by successfully arguing that Remington’s marketing of the weapon violated Connecticut consumer law. MSNBC’s Michael Steele spoke to Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, about the historic settlement.Feb. 20, 2022