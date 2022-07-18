IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russian missile strike in Ukraine kills 4-year-old girl

    06:10
Ayman Mohyeldin

Russian missile strike in Ukraine kills 4-year-old girl

06:10

The city of Vinnystia, Ukraine is in mourning after a Russian missile strike killed a 4-year-old girl and gravely wounded her mother. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss his efforts in helping the people of Ukraine as well as Vladimir Putin’s next move.July 18, 2022

