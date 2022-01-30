IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

Russian media reportedly questions if Tucker Carlson trained by Russian government

02:37

Fox host Tucker Carlson has been anything but shy about his pro-Kremlin stance. So much so that some in Russian media even reportedly wondered whether the Fox host took “advanced training courses at the Russian Foreign Ministry.” MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains why Carlson’s views are so dangerous for democracy around the globe.Jan. 30, 2022

