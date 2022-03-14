Russia asks China for military support, U.S. officials say

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia asks China for military support, U.S. officials say02:58
U.S. officials say they believe that Russia has requested military equipment and support from China since the launch of its invasion in Ukraine. NBC News' Josh Lederman has the latest.March 14, 2022
