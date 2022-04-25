IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Republicans seek to install partisan conspiracy theorists in state offices before the 2024 election

    Obama warns that “people are dying because of misinformation,” but is his warning coming too late?

  • Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s political future doomed?

  • Is the Florida GOP a DeSantis cult-of-personality?

  • Republicans escalate vicious attacks on LGBTQ students and teachers

  • Election Admin. Expert: “Election officials are the guardians of our democracy.”

  • Republic Senator blocks conversations about race, but praises Jackie Robinson

  • Aide to jailed Russian opposition leader discusses danger facing Putin’s rivals

  • Ukrainian journalist: What’s happening to Ukraine has happened “so many times before.”

  • President Biden set to announce 5 new federal judicial nominees

  • Jared Kushner secures $2B payday from Saudi Arabia, months after leaving White House

  • The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

  • Women Prepare for a Post-Roe America

  • Arizona still caught in Trump’s “Big Lie” despite no evidence of widespread fraud

  • Rep. Cicilline on Jan. 6 investigation: “No one in this country is above the law.”

  • Ukrainian reporter in Kyiv: “people can peacefully sleep at night not fearing that their house will be bombed”

  • Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause

  • Conservatives have a new favorite tactic: smearing any and all dissenters as pedophiles and groomers

  • French Amb. to the U.S. on sanctions: “We will be ready to go further.”

  • Republicans’ decades-long addiction to smearing SCOTUS nominees

Ayman Mohyeldin

Republicans seek to install partisan conspiracy theorists in state offices before the 2024 election

This week, the Michigan Republican party formally endorsed a pair of Trump-backed candidates for state offices who routinely echo the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about the danger these figures pose to both her state and America’s national election integrity.April 25, 2022

Play All