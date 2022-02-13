Republicans, right-wing media stoking flames of division in Canada
Canadian truckers, who call themselves “The Freedom Convoy,” are beginning their third week of protests over a vaccine mandate. Despite being a highly unpopular movement in Canada, it has caught the attention of right-wing America. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin points out how Republicans and Fox News are not all of a sudden concerned with human rights but instead want to sow division and further their anti-science agenda.Feb. 13, 2022
Republicans, right-wing media stoking flames of division in Canada