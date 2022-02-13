Republicans remain divided on how to talk about the January 6th insurrection and Trump’s legacy

After an RNC resolution claimed that the January 6th insurrection represented ‘legitimate political discourse,’ Republican leaders appear divided on how to best move forward and strategize for the 2022 midterm elections. Should they double down on Trump and extremism or attempt to moderate their message? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin discussed the GOP’s next moves with Molly Jong-Fast, Angelo Carusone, and Alonzo Bodden.Feb. 13, 2022