  • The NFL faces an image problem ahead of Super Bowl 56

  • Explaining the reasons for those rising prices of Super Bowl snacks and Valentine’s Day gifts

  • ‘Critical Race Theory’ Painting Captures Global Attention Amid Black History Month

  • Sports bring people together amid political unrest, no matter what country

    Republicans remain divided on how to talk about the January 6th insurrection and Trump’s legacy

    Republicans, right-wing media stoking flames of division in Canada

  • Putin and Biden’s history playing into the Ukraine crisis

  • ‘This is the right step’: New Jersey governor lifts school mask mandate

  • Amir Locke Family Attorney: Minneapolis Police Department has a “credibility problem”

  • Minneapolis police kill Amir Locke while serving “no-knock” warrant

  • The 2022 Beijing Olympics will be the first games to use almost 100% artificial snow

  • An ode to the G.O.A.T - Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons

  • Is Trump an evil genius or a villainous failure?

  • Pence finally rebukes Trump after disagreeing with him when it mattered most

  • Sen. John Kennedy’s “Supreme” double standard

  • Conservative messaging on crime spike misses the mark

  • Why Americans should care about Ukraine

  • Who is Edward Blum?

  • Rep. Stansbury: “The moment demands that new leaders step up.”

  • Rep. Cicilline: Ukrainians are “prepared to fight for their own democracy”

Ayman Mohyeldin

Republicans remain divided on how to talk about the January 6th insurrection and Trump’s legacy

After an RNC resolution claimed that the January 6th insurrection represented ‘legitimate political discourse,’ Republican leaders appear divided on how to best move forward and strategize for the 2022 midterm elections. Should they double down on Trump and extremism or attempt to moderate their message? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin discussed the GOP’s next moves with Molly Jong-Fast, Angelo Carusone, and Alonzo Bodden.Feb. 13, 2022

    Republicans remain divided on how to talk about the January 6th insurrection and Trump’s legacy

    Republicans, right-wing media stoking flames of division in Canada

