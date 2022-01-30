Republicans preemptively blast Biden’s Supreme Court pick

This week, President Biden doubled down on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Although that name has yet to be announced, some Republicans are already up in arms, calling Biden’s move “identity politics.” MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin took a walk down memory lane to remind the GOP this isn’t exactly a new phenomenon.Jan. 30, 2022
