Ayman Mohyeldin

Republicans fear “Roe wave” blowback in midterms

08:21

Republicans were celebrating Roe v. Wade being overturned but it looks like that strategy is backfiring as strategists are warning they’re “getting killed” among female voters. MSNBC’s Katie Phang spoke with Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson on how Roe being overturned has led to an influx of registered female voters.Sept. 11, 2022

