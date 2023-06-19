IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Republican loyalty to Trump veers into “authoritarian bargain”

Republican loyalty to Trump veers into “authoritarian bargain”

To the surprise of no one, Trump’s second federal indictment reinforced Republican loyalty to the now twice indicted, twice impeached former president. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin lays out how their dangerous rhetoric against the Justice Department leads to violence and ultimately the downfall of American society.June 19, 2023

