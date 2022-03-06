Reports of discrimination, racism at the Ukrainian border
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Black Ukrainians and foreign students attempting to leave the country say they are experiencing racist treatment at the border. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Peniel E. Joseph, a professor of history and founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin, about the disparity.March 6, 2022
