Rep. Ted Lieu: Trump is “a walking national security liability.”
Former President Donald Trump has had a week full of legal setbacks. Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) joined Michael Steele to discuss the latest developments, from the Trump Organization’s financial woes to the former President’s improper removal of classified documents.Feb. 20, 2022
