Ayman Mohyeldin

Rep. Ted Lieu on Trump indictment: “It is a solemn moment for America.”

05:38

Alvin Bragg's office is hitting back at what they call "unlawful political interference" from Republicans in Washington, following the historic indictment of Donald Trump. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu of California about how Republicans are weaponizing the government to target Bragg and his investigation. April 2, 2023

