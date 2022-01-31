Rep. Stansbury: “The moment demands that new leaders step up.”
As former President Trump continues to push his Big Lie, the Jan. 6 select committee announced a flurry of new subpoenas for his "fake electors" scheme. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with freshman Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) about Trump’s grip on the Republican party and why she made climate policy the center of her legislative agenda.Jan. 31, 2022
